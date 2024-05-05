IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We have to show the receipts,' Rep. Kamlager-Dove says on Biden campaign
May 5, 202407:40

PoliticsNation

MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove to discuss student protests on California college campuses and the state of the 2024 election with six months remaining. May 5, 2024

