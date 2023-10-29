‘He’s like a petulant child’: Michael Cohen on why Trump stormed out after his testimony

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to Rev. Al Sharpton about his testimony in Trump’s NY civil trial this week, why he believes Trump abruptly left the courtroom following his testimony, Trump's gag order violation, and his deteriorating mental condition. “The guy has lost it… there’s something cognitively wrong with him,” Cohen says. As to whether or not Trump will testify this week, Cohen says, “There’s no way he’s taking the stand. He took the stand for under 3 minutes and he lied to the judge. The judge himself turned around after he made the statements under oath and said, “I don’t find your statements to be credible… The judge saw right through the lie and he called him out on it.”Oct. 29, 2023