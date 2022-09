Ukraine: The Search for Justice - The Battle for the East

The war is far from over and battles continue to rage in eastern Ukraine, where Father Vadim Kraptovich spends his days evacuating civilians caught in the Russian warpath. But for many Ukrainians, leaving is not always that simple. Nine-year-old Yehor who kept a journal of the atrocities he saw in Mariupol begins a new life with his family in Kyiv, while 10-year old Andriy, whose parents were murdered in front of him, grapples with trauma.Sept. 20, 2022