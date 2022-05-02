Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name

- UP NEXT
Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt07:12
Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'01:43
Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'07:46
Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America02:34
Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'05:38
Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’02:14
DeSantis previews potential 2024 run as he stumps for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt03:25
Cramer: ‘More difficult’ to pass Ukraine aid if tied to Covid funding01:06
Sen. Hickenlooper: ‘We need a 50-year plan’ to transition to clean energy06:58
White House appears to be considering a 'larger restructuring of the student loan programs'01:11
Hodges: 'The Chinese are watching' new Western aid to Ukraine01:19
Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor06:50
Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’07:21
Chuck Todd: 'McCarthy’s conduct ... tells the story of the current Republican Party'03:22
McMorrow: 'Groomer' attacks are 'hurting people right now'04:02
McCormick attacks Oz in first Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate06:23
Rep. Escobar: Republicans 'love the fact' migrant numbers are 'inflated'; gives them 'talking points'03:52
Jeff Edmonds: 'The more the Russians lose, the more they're going to bring up ... nuclear weapons'01:15
Stohr: Democrats creating ‘another distraction’ by talking about challenging Biden in 202400:59
Khanna: Biden administration should focus on ‘bold action’ with student loans and prescription drug reform01:04
- UP NEXT
Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt07:12
Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'01:43
Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'07:46
Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America02:34
Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'05:38
Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’02:14
Play All