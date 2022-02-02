Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), member of the Foreign Relations Committee, discusses potential sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine. Coons says the U.S. should hold off on the toughest sanctions to deter Russia. Feb. 2, 2022
