IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today

    06:19

  • Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass

    01:01

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary

    02:49

  • Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    06:28

  • Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'

    01:35

  • Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies

    01:26

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy

    06:54

  • Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 15

    02:14

  • White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report

    01:19

  • RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation

    01:09

  • Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'

    01:38

  • Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence

    08:03

  • Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan

    02:07

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge

    01:19

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:24

  • FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower

    02:46

  • Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies

    08:21

  • 'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops

    02:15

MTP Daily

Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

01:22

Texas democratic primary heats up as Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) releases a new ad touting his bipartisan work in Congress. Feb. 9, 2022

  • Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today

    06:19

  • Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass

    01:01

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary

    02:49

  • Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All