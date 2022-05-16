IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke

01:14

NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns brings us the latest after Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary candidate John Fetterman suffers a stroke ahead of tomorrow's primary.May 16, 2022

