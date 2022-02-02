FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower
FBI Director Christopher Wray sits down with Justice Correspondent Pete Williams to discuss China as a national security threat. Wray says China wants to replace the U.S. as the "world's greatest superpower." Feb. 2, 2022
FBI Director Wray: China wants to 'replace' the U.S. as global superpower
