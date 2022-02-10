Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later00:54
Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation01:22
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today06:19
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54
Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 1502:14
White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report01:19
RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation01:09
Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'01:38
Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence08:03
Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan02:07
Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge01:19
Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again01:24
FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower02:46
Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies08:21
'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops02:15
Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions01:26
Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a former advisor on President Biden's transition Covid task force, cautions more patience as states nationwide begin loosening Covid restrictions.Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later00:54
Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation01:22
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today06:19
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28