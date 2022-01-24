IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'

    04:40

  • Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter

    02:45

  • Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'

    01:56

  • Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'

    01:36

  • Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’

    02:43

  • FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary

    02:39

  • Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit

    02:21

  • Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'

    02:07

  • Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'

    08:52

  • Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’

    02:33

  • Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race

    00:49

  • Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’

    06:33

  • Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights

    02:46

  • Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims

    01:46

  • Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'

    02:56

  • White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms

    14:29

  • 2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats

    03:06

  • 59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results

    02:03

MTP Daily

Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

02:31

NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube reports the latest after President Biden was briefed over the weekend on potential military options if Russia invades Ukraine. Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'

    04:40

  • Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter

    02:45

  • Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'

    01:56

  • Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'

    01:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All