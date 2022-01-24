Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion02:31
UP NEXT
Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'04:40
Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter02:45
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’02:43
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’02:33
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights02:46
Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims01:46
Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'02:56
White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms14:29
2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats03:06
59 of 93 Trump-endorsed candidates post-presidency have questioned 2020 election results02:03
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion02:31
NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube reports the latest after President Biden was briefed over the weekend on potential military options if Russia invades Ukraine. Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion02:31
UP NEXT
Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'04:40
Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter02:45
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36