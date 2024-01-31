IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    X CEO says platform has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Snap CEO says company is committed to working on legislation protecting children

    04:56

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46

  • Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

    02:12

  • Kids' online safety takes center stage at Senate tech hearing

    08:14

  • Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks

    07:55

  • Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

    04:29

  • “Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

    04:25

  • Why it looks like phones are making students dumber

    05:22

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: To see Elon Musk express remorse was something

    11:01

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

msnbc

X CEO says platform has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation

05:48

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said the platform is safer than its predecessor Twitter while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on child safety. Yaccarino shared her support for the REPORT Act, SHIELD Act and Stop CSAM Act.Jan. 31, 2024

  • Now Playing

    X CEO says platform has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Snap CEO says company is committed to working on legislation protecting children

    04:56

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46

  • Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All