IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 5
May 6, 202426:53
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah

    05:53

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

    09:01

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

    09:44

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

    05:04

  • Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe

    12:55

  • Post-Roe Dystopia is here

    10:13

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘The Glass Castle’ with Jeannette Walls

    11:50

  • Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

    19:13

  • ‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in

    11:55

  • Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!

    06:03

  • Kristi Noem roasted by Trump Jr., Bannon over dog killing revelation

    06:48

  • Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’

    07:38

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06

  • ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50

  • Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?

    09:50

msnbc

Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 5

26:53

Watch the best from The Saturday Show and The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.May 6, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah

    05:53

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

    09:01

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

    09:44

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All