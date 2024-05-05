Watch The Weekend Highlights: May 5

- UP NEXT
Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.01:54
‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America09:01
‘They’re moving the debate’09:44
Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care05:04
Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe12:55
Post-Roe Dystopia is here10:13
Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘The Glass Castle’ with Jeannette Walls11:50
Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however02:53
How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness07:08
Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony09:51
Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’19:13
‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in11:55
Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!06:03
Kristi Noem roasted by Trump Jr., Bannon over dog killing revelation06:48
Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’07:38
Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial12:06
‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense07:50
Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?09:50
Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'08:45
Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies06:07
