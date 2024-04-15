Watch The Weekend Highlights: April 14

Watch Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele team bring their wide range of political expertise to “The Weekend,” every Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. ET. » Subscribe to MSNBC: https://www.youtube.com/msnbc Download our new MSNBC app for the latest breaking news and daily headlines at a glance: https://www.msnbc.com/information/download-msnbc-app-n1241692 Follow MSNBC Show Blogs MaddowBlog: https://www.msnbc.com/maddowblog ReidOut Blog: https://www.msnbc.com/reidoutblog MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and Alex Wagner who brings her breadth of reporting experience to MSNBC primetime. Watch “Alex Wagner Tonight” Tuesday through Friday at 9pm Eastern. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: https://www.msnbc.com/ Subscribe to the MSNBC Daily Newsletter: https://link.msnbc.com/join/5ck/msnbc-daily-signup Find MSNBC on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/msnbc/ Follow MSNBC on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MSNBC Follow MSNBC on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msnbcApril 15, 2024