Watch The Weekend Highlights: April 14

- UP NEXT
Rockets and flares explode across sky in Jerusalem08:39
Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author11:38
Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk09:52
Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 202405:58
‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban06:11
'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers12:59
‘Chicken shack’ Trump: Former president panders to Black voters with chicken, Joy says07:02
'Madcap': Trump's mandatory attendance for hush money trial promises courthouse 'spectacle'11:23
'Gentleman's Big Lie': Hayes rips MAGA attempt to sanitize stolen election lies08:08
Trump trial begins with a bang: See the DA’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felony22:00
Mara Gay: If you support a woman's right to choose, you won't listen to GOP flip-flopping09:38
Why could Trump be convicted in NY? Lies and tabloid schemes, says insider07:31
Sara Bareilles on why 'Girls5eva' is 'the most fun to make'11:07
Biden exploring if he can shut down border unilaterally: report04:21
Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death12:12
Kari Lake was against abortion in 2022, but after Arizona ban her tone sounds different02:02
'America was transfixed by this case': How the O.J. trial changed TV news10:40
Joe calls out those 'knowingly voting for a fascist, voting for a racist'03:49
Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms10:31
Mika Brzezinski honored at National Action Network convention03:24
- UP NEXT
Rockets and flares explode across sky in Jerusalem08:39
Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author11:38
Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk09:52
Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 202405:58
‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban06:11
'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers12:59
Play All