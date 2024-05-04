IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 3
May 4, 202417:58
  • UP NEXT

    Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

    19:13

  • ‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in

    11:55

  • Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!

    06:03

  • Kristi Noem roasted by Trump Jr., Bannon over dog killing revelation

    06:48

  • Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’

    07:38

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06

  • ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50

  • Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?

    09:50

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07

  • Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45

  • What is the 'primary problem' and how to fix it?

    04:37

  • Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

    00:47

  • House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred

    08:12

  • 'Every woman in every state is at risk': New Biden ad hits Trump on abortion

    03:11

  • Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'

    12:13

  • Court resumes in hush money trial: What to expect from Day 11

    10:41

msnbc

Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 3

17:58

Tune into The ReidOut weekdays at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 4, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

    19:13

  • ‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in

    11:55

  • Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!

    06:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All