Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7
May 7, 202439:05
    'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

  • What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41

  • 'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context

    10:18

  • Obama 'terrified' Jen Psaki at first because he was 'larger than life'

    08:09

  • 'He threw down the gauntlet': Judge warns Trump of jail time for contempt

    04:16

  • Lawrence on Trump trial evidence: They wrote the conspiracy down on paper

    07:14

  • ‘Putin’s Pawn’: WNBA's Brittney Griner on recognizing Putin's plans to use her | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

    06:43

  • 'I saw my life flash before my eyes': WNBA star Brittney Griner details arrest and detention in Russia

    11:58

  • Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

    11:35

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

    06:06

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.May 7, 2024

