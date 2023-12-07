Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate

- Now Playing
Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate04:01
Was Donald Trump's potential VP pick on the debate stage tonight?04:33
Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.03:17
Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'04:41
Fourth GOP presidential debate without the front-runner04:35
Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary04:59
‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried11:40
MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout12:05
Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion09:52
Chris Christie: Trump is a coward and he’s always been a coward in this race11:43
Charlie Sykes: Last night was going through the motions of a debate06:54
Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic01:41
Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'02:12
'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?04:24
Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade01:39
'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding10:48
DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'07:07
Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’07:30
Chris Christie: I did my job; I was the only one who went after Trump directly09:59
Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat02:28
