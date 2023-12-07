IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Was Donald Trump's potential VP pick on the debate stage tonight?

    04:33

  • Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.

    03:17

  • Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'

    04:41

  • Fourth GOP presidential debate without the front-runner

    04:35

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • ‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried

    11:40

  • MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout 

    12:05

  • Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

    09:52

  • Chris Christie: Trump is a coward and he’s always been a coward in this race

    11:43

  • Charlie Sykes: Last night was going through the motions of a debate

    06:54

  • Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

    01:41

  • Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'

    02:12

  • 'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?

    04:24

  • Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade

    01:39

  • 'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding

    10:48

  • DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'

    07:07

  • Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

    07:30

  • Chris Christie: I did my job; I was the only one who went after Trump directly

    09:59

  • Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat

    02:28

msnbc

Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate

04:01

Watch highlights from the fourth Republican presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after four of the remaining 2024 candidates sparred and traded barbs over issues ranging from the southern border crisis, policies surrounding trans youth, Donald Trump's ability to run again and more.Dec. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Was Donald Trump's potential VP pick on the debate stage tonight?

    04:33

  • Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.

    03:17

  • Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'

    04:41

  • Fourth GOP presidential debate without the front-runner

    04:35

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All