  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

    04:43
    Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate

    02:46
    Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

    00:52

  • Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'

    03:05

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician

    01:46

  • Preview to tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks

    05:58

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

    02:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say

    07:04

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

  • NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

    05:27

Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate

02:46

Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate as candidates sparred over issues facing the nation including the economy, abortion rights, and support for former President Trump as he faces several indictments.Aug. 24, 2023

