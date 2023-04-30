IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Watch Biden’s full remarks from 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

21:12

President Joe Biden addressed the detainment of American journalists overseas and poked fun at news coverage surrounding his age, Trump's hush money case, Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox News and more while attending the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.April 30, 2023

