WATCH: Biden's full remarks at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner | MSNBC
April 28, 202410:00
WATCH: Biden’s full remarks at 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner | MSNBC

10:00

President Biden took the podium at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. on April 27. Biden cracked jokes about his age, Donald Trump's legal woes, and members of Congress. He also thanked the free press and mentioned the vitality of journalism.April 28, 2024

