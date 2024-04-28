WATCH: Biden’s full remarks at 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner | MSNBC

- UP NEXT
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock11:27
High gas prices threaten Biden campaign06:07
Elizabeth Warren: Biden will go after tax cheaters. Trump won't.08:01
Joe Biden made his reelection argument with Lawrence 13 years ago10:30
Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality04:23
Sen. Klobuchar: Trump took responsibility for abortion rights ‘chaos’05:01
House Dem: When Trump attacks immigrants, he's talking about families like mine05:32
Dems rally behind Biden as GOP splinters over ‘disgust’ in Trump, Simon Rosenberg says05:20
'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says06:21
Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows06:14
'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says06:22
Lawrence: Biden’s 3 president fundraiser shows party unity Trump doesn’t have07:58
‘Diabolical partisan gerrymandering:’ Dem Gov. Cooper blasts NC GOP’s veto-proof majority08:20
Why former Sen. Bill Bradley is still ‘in the optimism business’09:54
'An unprecedented dumpster fire': Trump blasted by Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg04:36
David Rothkopf: Netanyahu has made the wrong political & military calculus03:36
Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins07:28
Dem. Party Chair: Wisconsin is 2024 election’s ‘tipping point’04:48
- UP NEXT
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock11:27
High gas prices threaten Biden campaign06:07
Elizabeth Warren: Biden will go after tax cheaters. Trump won't.08:01
Joe Biden made his reelection argument with Lawrence 13 years ago10:30
Play All