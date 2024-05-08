IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 7
May 8, 202418:13
    Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

    04:53

  • ‘Taking ownership for my actions’: Griner on pleading guilty to Russian charges | CABLE EXCLUSIVE

    07:47

  • Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

    09:01

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner reveals she's expecting a baby boy and becoming a mom

    09:27

  • ‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump

    09:10

  • From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

  • Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

    10:15

  • Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber

    07:21

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

  • What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41

  • 'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context

    10:18

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 7

18:13

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.May 8, 2024

