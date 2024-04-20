IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19
April 20, 202416:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

    10:02

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

    10:54

  • Time for both sides to stand down, says House member of Israel and Iran

    04:19

  • Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines

    04:17

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • 'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

    06:30

  • Why Mike Johnson is sounding like a 'Republican from the before times'

    05:43

  • Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast

    05:10

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

  • Michael Steele: Johnson may have to sacrifice his speakership to get something done

    05:33

  • Richard Engel: Israeli attack against Iran appears limited

    04:41

  • Israel launches strike inside Iran

    01:59

  • Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

    09:52

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

msnbc

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 19

16:33

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.April 20, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

    10:02

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All