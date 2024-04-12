IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 11
April 12, 202412:00
  • UP NEXT

    Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’

    04:19

  • Trump's coup part 2: MAGA allies stoke baseless election integrity doubts ahead of November

    06:50

  • Trump trial bombshell: First former U.S. president ever prosecuted faces hush money music next week

    06:43

  • The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

    06:57

  • Stormy on the stand? Trump hush money trial witness list revealed

    05:02

  • Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime

    11:54

  • 'I can't believe my ears': Garry Kasparov on GOP lawmakers repeating Russian propaganda

    08:41

  • What makes Biden's new message against Trump so powerful

    08:15

  • Joe: Trump campaign in meltdown mode after abortion statement

    07:21

  • O.J. Simpson Dead: Journalist who got iconic helicopter video of O.J.’s Bronco chase reacts

    11:47

  • Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett returns to spotlight with solo album

    08:00

  • O.J. Simpson dies at 76

    05:16

  • 'His life is at risk': Lawmaker calls for release of jailed Russia critic

    07:24

  • Women-owned businesses fuel the economy but still receive less funding than men

    07:40

  • Pulitzer-winning photographer quits foundation after it snubs Liz Cheney

    07:15

  • ‘A disaster for women’: Arizona senator rips near-total abortion ban

    05:50

  • 'What freedom will you lose next?' Biden ad slams Trump over abortion ban

    00:48

  • Mika: Women in Arizona now won't have access to some life-saving health care

    12:06

  • Biden leads Trump, majority say hush money charges are serious

    06:55

  • Mask slips from RFK Jr. campaign as right-wing policies and Trump-supporting staff come into view

    07:57

msnbc

Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 11

12:00

Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.April 12, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Joy: Trump is why half of America now lives in a ‘reproductive prison’

    04:19

  • Trump's coup part 2: MAGA allies stoke baseless election integrity doubts ahead of November

    06:50

  • Trump trial bombshell: First former U.S. president ever prosecuted faces hush money music next week

    06:43

  • The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

    06:57

  • Stormy on the stand? Trump hush money trial witness list revealed

    05:02

  • Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime

    11:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All