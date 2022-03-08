U.S. expected to announce ban of Russian oil following ban of energy imports
NBC's Kristen Welker reports on what we should expect to hear from President Biden after it was learned the U.S. is set to ban the imports of Russian oil. This comes after lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal on legislation to ban Russian energy imports including oil and gas.March 8, 2022
