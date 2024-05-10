Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 15

- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 1501:03
- UP NEXT
‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail07:08
‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors11:36
'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial05:46
Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns11:43
To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand04:07
'Critical' to the case: What to expect from Michael Cohen's testimony on Monday04:21
Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony04:47
Paul Butler: ‘Zero to 100 real quick’ that’s how Trump’s lawyers will ‘cross examine Michael Cohen’05:37
Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial02:27
'Very obvious' Trump has a 'substantial effect' on what lawyers can and can't do: Former judge04:14
'Setting the evidentiary foundation': What we've learned so far from testimony07:38
'Illusion of invincibility': Trump hopes public sees hush money trial as 'politically motivated'05:42
'Very near' the end: Michael Cohen to testify in Trump's hush money trial on Monday07:24
'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates08:41
'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels07:25
'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case06:52
'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.12:09
'Unnecessary risk': Danny Cevallos critiques Stormy Daniels' role in hush money trial16:08
Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony08:01
- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 1501:03
- UP NEXT
‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail07:08
‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors11:36
'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial05:46
Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns11:43
To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand04:07
Play All