IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 15
May 10, 202401:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 15

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

    07:08

  • ‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors

    11:36

  • 'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

    05:46

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

    04:07

  • 'Critical' to the case: What to expect from Michael Cohen's testimony on Monday

    04:21

  • Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony

    04:47

  • Paul Butler: ‘Zero to 100 real quick’ that’s how Trump’s lawyers will ‘cross examine Michael Cohen’

    05:37

  • Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial

    02:27

  • 'Very obvious' Trump has a 'substantial effect' on what lawyers can and can't do: Former judge

    04:14

  • 'Setting the evidentiary foundation': What we've learned so far from testimony

    07:38

  • 'Illusion of invincibility': Trump hopes public sees hush money trial as 'politically motivated'

    05:42

  • 'Very near' the end: Michael Cohen to testify in Trump's hush money trial on Monday

    07:24

  • 'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates

    08:41

  • 'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

    07:25

  • 'He saw it all': Cohen's testimony could make or break Trump's hush money case

    06:52

  • 'Trump's never been good at hiding his fear': Trump turns attacks to RFK Jr.

    12:09

  • 'Unnecessary risk': Danny Cevallos critiques Stormy Daniels' role in hush money trial

    16:08

  • Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony

    08:01

msnbc

Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 15

01:03

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened on Thursday during Day 15 of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.May 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 15

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

    07:08

  • ‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors

    11:36

  • 'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

    05:46

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All