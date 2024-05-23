IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse
May 23, 202408:50
The Last Word

Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse

08:50

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the two “MAGA battle flags” flying at Justice Alito’s homes as he refuses to recuse from cases involving Donald Trump and Jan. 6: “It really capsulates all the problems we’ve had with this rogue Supreme Court and its refusal to accept any rule of law.”May 23, 2024

