Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal
May 23, 202410:05
Alex Wagner Tonight

New reporting from the New York Times shows that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in addition to flying an upside-down American flag over his house, few an "Appeal to Heaven" flag representing the Christian fundamentalist wing of Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" election subversion scheme, over his beach house in New Jersey. Alex Wagner discusses the significance of the flag and the implications for the court with Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate Magazine, and Michelle Goldberg, columnist for the New York Times. May 23, 2024

