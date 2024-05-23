IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?
May 23, 202411:01

  • Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?

    11:01
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump lawyers put an uncouth buffoon on the stand to defend an uncouth buffoon

    18:18

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 20

    26:50

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 17

    12:15

  • Using Trump’s favorite metric, Fox is forced to acknowledge Biden’s stock market boom

    05:46

  • 'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

    04:39

  • Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 16

    26:19

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22

  • Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 15

    19:23

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

The Last Word

Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?

11:01

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Donald Trump is begging his supporters for money to pay mounting legal bills in an email filled with lies about the FBI’s search of his home for classified documents.May 23, 2024

  • Justice Alito torched for another extremist 'MAGA battle flag' by Sen. Whitehouse

    08:50
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?

    11:01
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump lawyers put an uncouth buffoon on the stand to defend an uncouth buffoon

    18:18

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 20

    26:50

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All