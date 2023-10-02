IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump in NYC court for civil fraud trial

  • Now Playing

    Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump

    04:51

  • At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays

    09:23

  • Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along

    08:42

  • Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

    01:47

  • Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump

    08:40

  • Mimi Rocah: It doesn’t look good for Trump 

    07:39

  • Biden honors John McCain: ‘We were like two brothers’

    01:51

  • Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'

    01:18

  • McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown

    02:49

  • 'A man ahead of his time': New documentary looks at Jerry Brown's life in politics

    09:49

  • Music as a way to promote peace and democracy? State Department says yes

    08:04

  • Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat

    02:28

  • I will never turn my back on the Constitution: Gen. Milley pushes back against Trump remarks

    05:11

  • Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

    02:27

  • Prison inmates train for marathon in the inspiring '26.2 to Life'

    05:38

  • Baltimore police search for suspect in murder of young tech CEO

    02:29

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica return with '12 Months to Live'

    05:12

  • Secy. Buttigieg calls out extreme Republicans over possible shutdown

    06:18

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 6

    07:24

msnbc

Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins

04:18

Arriving for the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York, former President Donald Trump lashes out at New York Attorney General Letitia James, as well as the judge overseeing the case.Oct. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump

    04:51

  • At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays

    09:23

  • Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along

    08:42

  • Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

    01:47

  • Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump

    08:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All