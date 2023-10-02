Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins

- Now Playing
Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins04:18
- UP NEXT
'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump04:51
At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays09:23
Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along08:42
Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur01:47
Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump08:40
Mimi Rocah: It doesn’t look good for Trump07:39
Biden honors John McCain: ‘We were like two brothers’01:51
Biden: 'MAGA' extremists a threat 'to the character of our nation'01:18
McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown02:49
'A man ahead of his time': New documentary looks at Jerry Brown's life in politics09:49
Music as a way to promote peace and democracy? State Department says yes08:04
Mike Pence made a sex joke during the debate, and it fell flat02:28
I will never turn my back on the Constitution: Gen. Milley pushes back against Trump remarks05:11
Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges02:27
Prison inmates train for marathon in the inspiring '26.2 to Life'05:38
Baltimore police search for suspect in murder of young tech CEO02:29
James Patterson and Mike Lupica return with '12 Months to Live'05:12
Secy. Buttigieg calls out extreme Republicans over possible shutdown06:18
Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 607:24
- Now Playing
Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins04:18
- UP NEXT
'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump04:51
At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays09:23
Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along08:42
Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur01:47
Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump08:40
Play All