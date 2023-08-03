Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’04:00
Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’16:26
Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators04:03
- Now Playing
Trump departs Newark Airport for arraignment in D.C.02:05
- UP NEXT
Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment01:08
Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results07:52
Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump03:19
Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law08:31
Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must07:57
Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'09:43
Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect04:56
Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments04:00
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi10:26
Trump indictment impact on Republican Party12:06
‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal03:48
'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases08:28
Pelosi praises ‘courageous’ Jan. 6 Cmte. for work leading to Trump indictment09:44
Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months03:14
'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says06:16
Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’04:00
Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’16:26
Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators04:03
- Now Playing
Trump departs Newark Airport for arraignment in D.C.02:05
- UP NEXT
Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment01:08
Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results07:52
Play All