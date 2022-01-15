Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was detained overnight ahead of Monday's Australian Open after grappling with the government over the country's Covid requirements. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday after his visa was revoked for a second time. Plus, two of the only three black head coaches in the NFL are now out. Why does the NFL have a white out problem?Jan. 15, 2022
