WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
April 28, 202423:25
WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

23:25

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost headlined the annual dinner in Washington D.C. Jost joked about Donald Trump's criminal trial, President Biden's age, members of Congress, Taylor Swift, and his marriage to actress Scarlett Johansson.April 28, 2024

