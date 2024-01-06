IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
See GOP lawmakers confront rioters in never-before-seen Jan. 6 video

08:23

Dramatic new Jan. 6 video shows two GOP representatives speaking with Capitol rioters through the broken windows of the House chamber doors as officers point weapons at the mob attempting to breach the floor. This evidence was released in response to a request by NBC News.Jan. 6, 2024

