IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives
10:05

  • 'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election

    04:45

  • 'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects

    02:15

  • Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech

    08:16

  • Lawrence: The simple reason Democrats disappoint voters faster than Republicans

    02:30

  • Jeffries sends Super Tuesday warning: Trump’s 'a clear and present danger' to U.S.

    05:43

  • 'Why stop?': Republican race stays more interesting with Nikki Haley in it

    03:15

  • How GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson blew it on the timing of Biden's State of the Union address

    01:21

  • 'There is no T-Rex': Biden camp hoping Democrats move on from 'toxic' fantasy candidate game

    02:50

  • North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor

    10:47

  • Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate

    06:14

  • 'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

    05:47

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • Joy Reid: 'Freaky' to watch GOP use normal process to try to elect someone like Trump

    04:03

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect tonight at the big board

    07:25

  • The potential 'unintended consequence' of the SCOTUS ruling on Trump's ballot eligibility

    04:31

  • A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-18

    02:52

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

msnbc

Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives

10:05

NBC News projects Rep. Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey advance in the California Senate race for the November general election. Rachel Maddow, Fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Jennifer Palmieri react to this major news that also leaves Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter out of Congress.March 6, 2024

  • 'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election

    04:45

  • 'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects

    02:15

  • Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech

    08:16

  • Lawrence: The simple reason Democrats disappoint voters faster than Republicans

    02:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All