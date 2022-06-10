Schiff encourages DOJ to watch January 6th hearings carefully

One-on-one with Rep. Jamie Raskin09:42
1/6 committee concludes first public hearing02:19
January 6th hearing structured like a trial, albeit with a different kind of jury04:17
'Not many people know what we went through': Capitol police officer shares reaction to January 6th testimony03:36
Schiff encourages DOJ to watch January 6th hearings carefully05:39
Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role05:08
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing02:24
'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing01:42
'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 605:24
Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan04:20
Cheney: Members of Trump's cabinet discussed possibility of evoking 25th Amendment01:34
Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved01:21
Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election00:36
Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election00:36
Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence00:49
Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement01:50
Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio11:44
How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump09:53
Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda06:30
What to expect from 1/6 hearings06:03
