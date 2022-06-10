IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  One-on-one with Rep. Jamie Raskin

    09:42

  1/6 committee concludes first public hearing

    02:19

  January 6th hearing structured like a trial, albeit with a different kind of jury

    04:17

  'Not many people know what we went through': Capitol police officer shares reaction to January 6th testimony

    03:36
    Schiff encourages DOJ to watch January 6th hearings carefully

    05:39
    Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role

    05:08

  Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:24

  'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42

  'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 6

    05:24

  Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

    04:20

  Cheney: Members of Trump's cabinet discussed possibility of evoking 25th Amendment

    01:34

  Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

    01:21

  Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

  Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement

    01:50

  Caught on tape: GOP leader's Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  Kurt Bardella on Fox's GOP propaganda

    06:30

  What to expect from 1/6 hearings

    06:03

Schiff encourages DOJ to watch January 6th hearings carefully

05:39

Rep. Adam Schiff, member of the January 6th Committee, talks with Joy Reid, Lawrence O'Donnell, and Nicolle Wallace about the evidence in the first January 6th hearing calling White House staff and members of Congress to account, and whether the Department of Justice should be paying attention to what the committee learned in its investigation.June 10, 2022

