msnbc

Rep. Graves criticizes lawmakers for fundraising off vote to oust McCarthy

01:58

Rep. Garrett Graves, R-La., spoke on the House floor to defend Speaker Kevin McCarthy ahead of a vote to oust him from the speakership. He harshly criticized some of his fellow lawmakers for trying to fundraise off of filing the motion to vacate.Oct. 3, 2023

