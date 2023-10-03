IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: House debates motion to remove McCarthy as speaker

Gaetz: 'Chaos is Speaker McCarthy'

During the debate before the vote to oust the House Speaker, Rep. Matt Gaetz said, "Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we can not trust with their word."Oct. 3, 2023

