    Rep. Cheney: Mark Meadows refusing to testify 'puts him in contempt of Congress'

Rep. Cheney: Mark Meadows refusing to testify 'puts him in contempt of Congress'

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wis., spoke at a House Rules Committee hearing on a resolution to recommend that Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Trump, be recommended to the Department of Justice for charges of contempt of Congress after he refused to further cooperate with the January 6 select committee's investigation.Dec. 14, 2021

    Rep. Cheney: Mark Meadows refusing to testify 'puts him in contempt of Congress'

