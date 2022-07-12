Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’02:22
Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’00:58
- Now Playing
Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 602:13
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets03:54
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims09:54
Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election07:00
Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election07:00
Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'01:09
Cipollone believed Trump should have conceded 2020 election01:47
'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement01:50
Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’05:38
Thompson: Trump 'summoned a mob' to the Capitol on Jan. 602:47
Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 610:19
Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify02:32
Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups03:26
Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says02:13
Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'05:42
Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder05:39
Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’02:22
Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’00:58
- Now Playing
Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 602:13
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets03:54
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims09:54
Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election07:00
Play All