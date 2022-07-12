IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Cipollone believed Trump should have conceded 2020 election

    01:47

  • 'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement 

    01:50

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

  • Thompson: Trump 'summoned a mob' to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:47

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

    10:19

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

    02:13

  • Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'

    05:42

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

msnbc

Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

02:13

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, described former President Donald Trump's "three rings of interwoven attack" on Jan. 6. This included coaxing Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes, immobilizing connected extremist groups, and encouraging thousands of supporters to rally in Washington.July 12, 2022

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All