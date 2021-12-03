Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter are charged with involuntary manslaughter

  • Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers

    04:24

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses

    02:27

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Liberty University professor charged with abduction and sexual battery of a student

    01:38

  • Former Arizona nurse who raped, impregnated patient sentenced to 10 years

    01:33

  • Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing of Florida teen

    01:44

  • Former Ohio deputy charged in murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

    02:02

  • Jeffrey Epstein's former house manager testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:47

  • NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court

    04:45

  • Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    04:05

  • Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home

    03:17

  • Florida father charged with murder of wife, two children

    00:53

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Mother charged with murder after DNA helps identify 9-year-old found stuffed in duffle bag

    02:19

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

06:06

Following the Oxford High School shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald laid out the case against the parents of the alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley, explaining that the 15-year-old's parents bore responsibility for the fatal shooting. Both have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.Dec. 3, 2021

