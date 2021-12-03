Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter
Following the Oxford High School shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald laid out the case against the parents of the alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley, explaining that the 15-year-old's parents bore responsibility for the fatal shooting. Both have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.Dec. 3, 2021
