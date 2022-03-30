IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: Russia has repositioned troops around Kyiv, into Belarus

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital evacuating pediatric cancer patients from war-torn Ukraine

    03:01

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism

    11:59

  • Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border

    03:33

  • U.S. official: Putin misinformed by advisers about Russian military performance

    01:52

  • 'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back

    09:17

  • 'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion

    05:02

  • Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

    02:50

  • Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54

  • Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Symbol of Ukrainian resistance

    01:36

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

  • Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

    08:45

  • Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?

    06:51

msnbc

Pentagon: Russia has repositioned troops around Kyiv, into Belarus

02:08

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby describes the scale of Russian troops’ repositioning, but adds that none have moved to their home garrison. Kirby also concurred with reports that Putin has not been fully informed by his own ministry of defense.March 30, 2022

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: Russia has repositioned troops around Kyiv, into Belarus

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital evacuating pediatric cancer patients from war-torn Ukraine

    03:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All