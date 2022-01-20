Pelosi discourages 'Democrats criticizing Democrats' after voting rights fails to pass
01:38
Share this -
copied
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she was disappointed that voting rights reform legislation was unable to pass in the Senate but discouraged members of her party from criticizing those who opposed a rules change in the Senate.Jan. 20, 2022
Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump
04:26
Now Playing
Pelosi discourages 'Democrats criticizing Democrats' after voting rights fails to pass
01:38
UP NEXT
Biden: Russia will pay 'heavy price' if they invade Ukraine
01:15
'Oak tree': Biden crushes right-wing media and Trumpism, says Carville
09:29
'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence
09:42
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’