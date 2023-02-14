IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Multiple people reported injured after shootings at Michigan State University, police say

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later

    05:16

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39

  • Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

    02:43

  • Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act. 

    06:48

  • Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns

    10:19

  • America's gun culture

    06:10

  • Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book

    12:00

  • Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

    02:10

  • Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces

    04:35

  • Mayor Adams: Unfair for cities to carry the weight of nation's border crisis

    07:10

  • America's numbness to gun violence

    07:24

  • Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'

    03:27

  • Sen. Booker to GOP on debt limit: Govern or get out of the way

    09:02

  • Joe: Why do Republicans keep blocking sensible background checks?

    11:53

  • 18 people dead in separate California shootings

    05:58

  • At least seven dead in shootings in Half Moon Bay, California

    02:10

  • NBC News Exclusive: Surveillance video shows the moment a hero disarmed Monterey Park gunman

    04:47

  • Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

    03:38

msnbc

Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

02:16

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news of an active shooter at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later

    05:16

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39

  • Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

    02:43

  • Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act. 

    06:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All