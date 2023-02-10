Melber: Pence could have evidence people inside government were allegedly involved in Jan. 6 plot

Donald Trump's former vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the matter tells NBC News. Smith is overseeing the dual probes involving Pence's former boss, regarding the classified documents Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago and the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. MSNBC's Ari Melber joins Joy Reid with his analysis of this breaking news.Feb. 10, 2023