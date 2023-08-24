IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

  • Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician

    Preview to tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

  • DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

  • NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow and Alex Wagner discuss Ron DeSantis' performance in the first GOP debate, which they described as on a "Doug Burgum level" — but less likable. Aug. 24, 2023

