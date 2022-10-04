IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies at 90

02:14

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family said in a statement. NBC News’ Catie Beck reports.Oct. 4, 2022

