Kornacki explains what Biden's South Carolina primary turnout reveals

- UP NEXT
NBC News projects President Biden wins South Carolina primary00:50
‘As overwhelming and near unanimous as you’re going to see in a primary’: Kornacki on Biden’s victory02:38
Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary02:49
Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’04:18
Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’07:52
Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast04:49
A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors09:29
'Trump doesn't know how to run against Biden': Biden visits Michigan as Trump’s legal fees rise07:46
Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned05:40
‘Reverse French Revolution?': Trump supporters donate millions for his legal bills, wife's fashion11:53
‘A pivotal month’: February set to dictate Trump’s political and legal future11:07
What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election02:14
Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement04:07
'People better believe it' when Trump threatens to get out of NATO, says John Bolton09:13
'It just keeps getting worse': Joe reacts to Trump's recent gaffes highlighted in Biden ad07:53
Biden leading Trump in new general election matchup polling03:08
Haley, shy with Trump attacks, reaches for alternative opponents04:11
'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot06:05
After losing ‘lies’ case, Trump sparks RNC crisis with botched plot to block Republican voters07:29
Trump stands to lose majorities of swing state voters if found guilty: poll04:27
- UP NEXT
NBC News projects President Biden wins South Carolina primary00:50
‘As overwhelming and near unanimous as you’re going to see in a primary’: Kornacki on Biden’s victory02:38
Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary02:49
Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’04:18
Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’07:52
Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast04:49
Play All