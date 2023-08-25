IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait

    04:00
    Joy: Trump, Giuliani persecuted Black and Brown people in NYC. This mug shot is justice.

    02:12
    'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot

    12:17

  • Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump

    08:42

  • Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.

    02:12

  • Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through

    05:50

  • Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump

    02:06

  • Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again

    04:26

  • Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender

    06:43

  • Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts

    01:06

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup

    03:10

  • Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia

    02:01

  • Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    00:39

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

    01:53

  • Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe

    02:04

  • Raffensperger subpoenaed to testify at hearing for Meadows’ federal court request

    01:40

  • Awaiting the historic surrender of former President Donald Trump

    08:41

  • Eight lawyers charged in GA election interference case

    04:23

  • Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

    04:54

Joy: Trump, Giuliani persecuted Black and Brown people in NYC. This mug shot is justice.

02:12

Joy Reid discusses Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani's treatment of the Exonerated Five and other Black and Brown people in New York, and calls the mug shots of the two politicians "justice." Aug. 25, 2023

