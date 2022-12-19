Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy

Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney07:05
- Now Playing
Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy01:29
- UP NEXT
Thompson: Jan. 6 committee findings provide 'roadmap to justice'02:00
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases01:20
Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial02:31
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
Dave Aronberg: I'm not so sure the committee will charge Trump for Jan. 609:16
'Today is the day': Jan. 6 committee's last day to make their case in public05:16
Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report08:25
Unpacking the Expectations of the J6 Committee’s Final Report09:44
Congressmembers Discuss the J6 Committee’s Decisions Ahead of Final Report Release10:59
Arizona House speaker reacts to Jan. 6 committee considering recommending charges against Trump06:02
Jan. 6 Committee considering three potential charges for Trump DOJ referral: NBC06:47
Hugo Lowell on Jan. 6 committee hearing: We might even see criminal referrals for House members11:19
Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted11:56
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison01:38
Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’07:30
Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary06:02
Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts11:34
Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’06:01
Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney07:05
- Now Playing
Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy01:29
- UP NEXT
Thompson: Jan. 6 committee findings provide 'roadmap to justice'02:00
Two Jan. 6 Tennessee suspects accused of targeting agents as anti-FBI rhetoric increases01:20
Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial02:31
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman expected to face criminal referral01:20
Play All