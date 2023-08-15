IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the indictments handed down by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury offers some consolation to election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss who were demonized by Donald Trump and his acolytes.Aug. 15, 2023

